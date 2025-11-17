CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of KO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,663,438. The company has a market cap of $306.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

