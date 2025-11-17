DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1,347.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,138.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,488 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,178,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,964,000 after buying an additional 3,423,909 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $107,739,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $83,622,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DraftKings by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,778 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 512,181 shares in the company, valued at $24,262,013.97. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Westin Wendt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $302,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,700. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,612 shares of company stock worth $14,115,817. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of DraftKings from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.9%

DKNG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854,941. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

