Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,136,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,728,000 after acquiring an additional 158,528 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Humana by 104.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 7.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.39.

Humana Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE HUM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.47. 77,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.01. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

