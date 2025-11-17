Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 625 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 58.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,313 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $8,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $306.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.