Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $109.55 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,830 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $109,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,952,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.8% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,343,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,116,000 after acquiring an additional 346,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 224.6% during the second quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 62,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

PLTR opened at $174.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $414.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

