MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 39,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $10,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $437.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

