Intrust Bank NA Has $3.41 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.87 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.