Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Position Increased by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,161,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $57,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,048,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,569,000 after purchasing an additional 243,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,535,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,106,000 after purchasing an additional 452,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

