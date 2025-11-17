Rothschild Investment LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in AT&T by 30,527.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AT&T by 350.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $29.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

