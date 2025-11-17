SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1,813.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.