Intrust Bank NA Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,828,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,585,000 after buying an additional 345,676 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,373,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.39.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $246.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $257.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

