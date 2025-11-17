Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $305,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,879 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $130,544.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,033.63. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

