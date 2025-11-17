Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 956,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after buying an additional 513,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,191,000 after buying an additional 485,496 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE SAIC opened at $88.62 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

