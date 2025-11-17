2,593 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,156,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,832 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 23.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 685,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 571,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,845,000 after buying an additional 278,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,920,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 2.0%

ARW opened at $108.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $134.74.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

