6,373 Shares in Centene Corporation $CNC Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $66.81.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Centene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

