Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $92.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

