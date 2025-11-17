Westpac Banking Corp Sells 40,545 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,522 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 40,545 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Johnson Rice reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.56. 894,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,451,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

