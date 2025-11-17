Westpac Banking Corp Sells 367 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 29,783 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 35.3% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 67,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,857,651.90. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 168,630 shares in the company, valued at $28,857,651.90. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $742,375 and sold 551,880 shares valued at $90,337,237. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,159. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $144.32 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.43, a PEG ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

