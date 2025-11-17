Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) CFO Ozan Pamir Purchases 4,465 Shares

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) CFO Ozan Pamir bought 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $30,406.65. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,203.32. This trade represents a 153.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 14th, Ozan Pamir acquired 2,220 shares of Niagen Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $15,207.00.

NAGE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 2.16. Niagen Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Niagen Bioscience ( NASDAQ:NAGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Niagen Bioscience had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAGE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $37,522,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $13,405,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

NAGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Niagen Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

