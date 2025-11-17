Insider Buying: CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) CEO Acquires $12,921.99 in Stock

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) CEO John Alam acquired 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $12,921.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,921.99. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CRVO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. CervoMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.89.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 59.15% and a negative net margin of 290.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CervoMed Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CervoMed in the first quarter worth about $104,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CervoMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,898,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of CervoMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Monday, August 11th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised CervoMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CervoMed from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CervoMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

