Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,647 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,791,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,575,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,361 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 7,196.8% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,909 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1,741.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 434,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 410,830 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.56. 121,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.Sabra Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

