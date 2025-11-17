Insider Buying: 3i Group (LON:III) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Peter McKellar acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,446 per share, with a total value of £861,500.

Peter McKellar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Friday, November 14th, Peter McKellar purchased 4,000 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,345 per share, for a total transaction of £133,800.

3i Group Price Performance

LON III traded up GBX 72.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,390.20. The stock had a trading volume of 105,548,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,144.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,127.94. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 330.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,497. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3i Group ( LON:III Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 96.45% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3i Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,600.

View Our Latest Stock Report on 3i Group

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.