Inkwell Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Inkwell Capital LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 99.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,203 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.2% of Inkwell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Inkwell Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:WFC opened at $84.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $88.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.