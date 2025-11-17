Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2,378.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,574 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 45,470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,809 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 30,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Zacks Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.82.

BAH traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $82.70. 438,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,579. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $151.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

