Jeremy Edelman Buys 100,000 Shares of London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) (LON:BTC) Stock

London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) (LON:BTC – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Edelman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £3,000.

London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) Price Performance

Shares of LON:BTC traded down GBX 0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,274. The firm has a market cap of £9.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.76. London Btc Company Limited Npv has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.

London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) (LON:BTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

About London Btc Company Limited Npv (di)

London BTC Company’s (@ldnbtc) primary listing is in London (United Kingdom) on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker BTC and trades in the USA on the US OTCQB under the ticker VINZF. LdnBTC is building up a strategic Bitcoin holding by building a Bitcoin mining company installing miners within hosting facilities throughout the USA and Canada through third-party cryptocurrency mining providers.

