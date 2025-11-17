Peter Damouni Buys 89,335 Shares of Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Stock

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) insider Peter Damouni purchased 89,335 shares of Empire Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, for a total transaction of £25,013.80.

Empire Metals Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of LON:EEE traded up GBX 1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 33.60. 7,775,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The firm has a market cap of £238.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.39 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.81. Empire Metals Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 5.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 84.

Empire Metals (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (0.23) EPS for the quarter.

About Empire Metals

Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.

The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep.

