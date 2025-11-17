Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4,049.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 54,791 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 894,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,259,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,993 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $828,794.88. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 888,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,839,001.60. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.84.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $592.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 121.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

