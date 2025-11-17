Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after acquiring an additional 169,005 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,028 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $375.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.36 and its 200 day moving average is $327.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.33 and a 12 month high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

