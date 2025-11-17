Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,643 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.92. 326,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

