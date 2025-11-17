iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $148.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.74. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $161.95.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.