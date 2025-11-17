Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,652,853 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

PAA stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.74. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.62%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

