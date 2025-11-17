Root Financial Partners LLC Has $20.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,594,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 220,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VUG opened at $483.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.33.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

