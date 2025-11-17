Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.03. 241,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,581,685. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

