Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Stake Lessened by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

