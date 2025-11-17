Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,880 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 190.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.1107 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

