Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,125,000 after buying an additional 612,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,252,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,039,000 after acquiring an additional 653,023 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,856,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,058 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,831,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,698,000 after purchasing an additional 524,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,483,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $101.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $102.75.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.