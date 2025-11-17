Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.96. 2,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,868. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

