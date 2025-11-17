Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 789 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 87.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $80,903,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 405,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,610,000 after purchasing an additional 115,252 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,646.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $283.36 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $234.11 and a one year high of $287.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.02 and a 200-day moving average of $254.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

