Tortoise Investment Management LLC Invests $101,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust $FXE

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $106.93 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $94.08 and a 52 week high of $110.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.