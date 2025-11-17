First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 140,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 621,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

