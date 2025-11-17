Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $413,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,368 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.2%

HWM opened at $203.63 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $211.95. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.70 and a 200 day moving average of $181.41.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.29.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

