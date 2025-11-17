The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Stock Holdings Cut by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,342 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,467,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,077,000 after acquiring an additional 398,950 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,972,000 after acquiring an additional 684,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,905,000 after acquiring an additional 417,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,605,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE HIG opened at $133.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.04.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

