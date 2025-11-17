Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF $DIVB

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 284,793 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 117,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $629,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIVB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 137,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,171. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $51.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $955.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.