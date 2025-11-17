Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

