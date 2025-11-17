Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF $PTNQ Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 494.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $78.91 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

