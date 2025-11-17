Slagle Financial LLC Buys 13,584 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 79.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 1,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Chevron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 665,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,275,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $157.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.40. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $317.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

