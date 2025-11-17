Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,456 Cadence Bank $CADE

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Barclays lowered Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cadence Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CADE opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $517.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.60 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

