Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,844,048 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,844,048 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WES. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $952.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.