Intrust Bank NA Sells 587 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,685.38. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $245.29 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

