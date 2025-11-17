Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 12,531 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Landaas & Co. WI ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 25.6% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $107,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358,475 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 63,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.86 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.77. The firm has a market cap of $550.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.